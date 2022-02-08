¡Conoce la lista de nominados al Oscar!

La cinta 'The Power of the Dog' es la favorita en la 94 edición de los Premios de la Academia con 12 nominaciones, le sigue 'Dune' con 10

Conoce la lista completa de nominados en la 94 edición anual de los Premios de la Academia:

Mejor Película: "Belfast", "CODA", "Don't Look Up", "Drive My Car", "Dune" (imagen arriba), "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog", "West Side Story".

Dirección: Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"; Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"; Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"; Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story".

Actor: Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"; Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"; Will Smith, "King Richard" (fotografía arriba); Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of McBeth".

Actriz: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"; Penélope Cruz, "Madres paralelas"; Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"; Kristen Stewart, "Spencer".

Actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"; Troy Kotsur, "CODA"; Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"; J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"; Kodi Smit-McFee, "The Power of the Dog".

Actriz de reparto: Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"; Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"; Judi Dench, "Belfast"; Kristen Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"; Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard".

Cinematografía: "Dune", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog" (imagen arriba), "The Tragedy of McBeth", "West Side Story".

Guion adaptado: "CODA", "Drive My Car", "Dune", "The Lost Daughter", "The Power of the Dog".

Guion original: "Belfast", "Don't Look Up", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza", "The Worst Person in the World".

Música original: "Don't Look Up", Nicholas Britell; "Dune", Hans Zimmer; "Encanto", Germaine Franco; "Madres paralelas", Alberto Iglesias; "The Power of the Dog", Johnny Greenwood.

Canción original: "Be Alive" de "King Richard", Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; "Dos oruguitas" de "Encanto", Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Down to Joy" de "Belfast", Van Morrison; "No Time to Die" de "No Time to Die", Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell; "Somehow You Do" de "Four Good Days", Diane Warren.

Diseño de vestuario: "Cruella" (imagen arriba), "Cyrano", "Dune", "Nighmare Alley", "West Side Story".

Efectos visuales: "Dune", "Free Guy", "No Time to Die", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "Spider Man: No Way Home".

Cortometraje: "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run", "The Dress", "The Long Goodbye", "On My Mind", "Please Hold".

Cortometraje animado: "Affairs of the Art", "Bestia", "Boxballet", "Robin Robin", "The Windshield Wiper".

Cortometraje documental: "Audible", "Lead Me Home", "The Queen of Basketball", "Three Songs for Benazir", "When We Were Bullies".

Largometraje documental: "Ascension", "Attica", "Flee", "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)", "Writing with Fire".

Largometraje internacional: "Drive My Car" (Japón), "Flee" (Dinamarca), "The Hand of God" (Italia), "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bután), "The Worst Person in the World" (Noruega).

Edición: "Don't Look Up", "Dune", "King Richard", "The Power of the Dog", "Tick, Tick... Boom!".

Cinta animada: "Encanto" (foto arriba), "Flee", "Luca", "The Mitchells Vs. The Machines", "Raya and the Last Dragon".

Diseño de producción: "Dune", "Nightmare Alley", "The Power of the Dog", "The Tragedy of McBeth", "West Side Story".

Maquillaje y peinado: "Coming 2 America", "Cruella", Dune", "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", "House of Gucci".

Sonido: "Belfast", "Dune", "No Time to Die", "The Power of the Dog", "West Side Story".

Con información de AP