Guillermo del Toro va por Oscar de Mejor Película Animada
Los artistas Riz Ahmed y Allison Wilson fueron quienes dieron a conocer la lista de los ganadores a los galardones que premian lo mejor del cine durante el 2022
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció oficialmente la lista de nominados para los premios Oscar 2023, quienes serán premiados el próximo domingo 12 de marzo.
Entre los destacados mexicanos, Guillermo del Toro consiguió entrar nuevamente con su animación 'Pinocho', mientras que Alejandro González Iñarritu, se coló con 'Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades'.
Cabe mencionar que los nominados fueron anunciados por Riz Ahmed y Allison Wilson, mientras que la ceremonia será conducida por el comentarista Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya había conducido la premiación en 2018.
¡La lista de nominados!
A continuación te presentamos la lista de nominados:
- Mejor Película
- Elvis
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelsman
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle Of Sadness
- Women Talking
- Mejor Director
- Martin McDonagh
- Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert
- Steven Spielberg
- Todd Field
- Ruben Östund.
- Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler
- Colin Farrell
- Brendan Fraser
- Paul Mescal
- Bill Nighy
- Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett
- Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
- Michelle Williams
- Michelle Yeoh
- Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson
- Brian Tyree Henr
- Judd Hirsch
- Barry Keoghan
- Ke Huy Quan
- Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett
- Hong Chau
- Kerry Condon
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Stephanie Hsu
- Mejor Guion Original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelsman
- Triangle of Sadness
- Tár
- Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Sin novedad al frente
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
- Mejor Película Animada
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
- Mejor Película Internacional
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
- Mejor Largometraje Documental
- All that Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
- Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gat
- Mejor Cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
- Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- The Boy, the Mole, The Fox ad the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think i believe it
- Mejor Banda Sonora
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Babylon
- Almas en pena en Inisherin
- The Fabelsman
Todo a la vez en todas partes
- Mejor Canción Original
- Applause' de 'Tell It Like a Woman'
- 'Hold my hand' de 'Top Gun: Maverick'
- Lift me up' de 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
- 'Naatu Naatu' de 'RRR'
- 'This is a Life' de 'Todo a la vez en todas partes'
- Mejor Sonido
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: The Way Of The Qatrer
- Tha Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Mejor Fotografía
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
- Elvis
- Empire of light
- Tár
- Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: The Way Of The Water
- Babylon
- The Fabelsman
- Elvis
- Mejor Montaje
The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- Sin novedad en el frente
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
- Mejores Efectos Visuales
- SIn novedad en el frente
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Banther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun Maverick
Notas Relacionadas
Último minuto