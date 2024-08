'No me entregué, me secuestraron', asegura 'El Mayo'

Tras una declaración mediante su abogado Frank Pérez, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada aseguró que él no se entregó, que lo secuestraron.

BREAKING: Statement released by El Mayo Zambada through his lawyer says he was ambushed when expecting to meet Rubén Rocha Moya, the governor of Sinaloa, and Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, politician who was killed on the days of the arrests. pic.twitter.com/iXLq6EC3AD