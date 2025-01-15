'Cónclave' y 'Emilia Pérez' lideran nominaciones a los BAFTA
Esta edición se celebrará el domingo 16 de febrero de 2025 y destacará por la presencia de cine en español y latinoamericano
- 15
-
Enero
2025
Los nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2025 fueron anunciados este miércoles 15 de enero, siendo encabezados por la cinta "Cónclave", con 12 candidaturas, y "Emilia Pérez", con 11.
Esta edición número 78, que se celebrará el domingo 16 de febrero de 2025 en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres, destacará por la presencia de cine en español y latinoamericano.
Entre las candidaturas en torno a la película musical de Jacques Audiard, está la de la española Karla Sofía Gascón a Mejor Actriz Protagonista.
Los filmes más nominados se completan con "The Brutalist", con 9; "Anora", con 7, y dos cintas con seis opciones a máscaras doradas: "A Complete Unknown", y "Kneecap".
A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados.
MEJOR PELÍCULA:
- 'Anora'
- 'The Brutalist'
- 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido')
- 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- 'Emilia Pérez'
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA:
- 'All We Imagine as Light' ('Lo que imaginamos como luz')
- 'Emilia Pérez'
- 'Ainda Estou Aqui' ('Aún estoy aquí')
- 'Kneecap'
- 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' ('La semilla de la higuera sagrada')
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:
- 'Black Box Diaries'
- 'Daughters'
- 'No Other Land'
- 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story'
- 'Will & Harper'
MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN:
- 'Flow'
- 'Inside Out 2' ('Del revés')
- 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' ('Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas')
- 'The Wild Robot' ('Robot salvaje')
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
- Sean Baker, por 'Anora'
- Brady Corbet, por 'The Brutalist'
- Edward Berger, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- Denis Villeneuve, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos')
- Jacques Audiars, por 'Emilia Pérez'
- Coralie Fargeat, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia')
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:
- Sean Baker, por 'Anora'
- Brady Corbet y Mona Fastvold, por 'The Brutalist'
- Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh, por 'Kneecap'
- Jesse Eisenberg, por 'A Real Pain'
- Coralie Fargeat, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia')
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:
- James Mangold and Jay Cocks, por 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido')
- Peter Straughan, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- Jacques Audiard, por 'Emilia Pérez'
- RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, por 'Nickel Boys'
- Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin y John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield, por 'Sing Sing' ('Las vidas de Sing Sing')
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA:
- Cynthia Erivo, por 'Wicked'
- Demi Moore, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia')
- Karla Sofía Gascón, por 'Emilia Pérez'
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, por 'Hard Truths' ('Mi única familia')
- Mikey Madison, por 'Anora'
- Saoirse Ronan, por 'The Outrun'
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA:
- Adrien Brody, por 'The Brutalist'
- Timothée Chalamet, por 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido')
- Ralph Fiennes, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- Colman Domingo, por 'Sing Sing' ('Las vidas de Sing Sing')
- Hugh Grant, por 'Heretic' ('Hereje')
- Sebastian Stan, por 'The Apprentice' ('La historia de Trump')
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
- Selena Gomez, por 'Emilia Pérez'
- Ariana Grande, por 'Wicked'
- Felicity Jones, por 'The Brutalist'
- Jamie Lee Curtis, por 'The Last Showgirl'
- Isabella Rossellini, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- Zoe Saldaña, por 'Emilia Pérez'
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
- Yura Borisov, por 'Anora'
- Kieran Culkin, por 'A Real Pain'
- Clarence Maclin, por 'Sing Sing' ('Las vidas de Sing Sing')
- Edward Norton, por 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido')
- Guy Pearce, por 'The Brutalist'
- Jeremy Strong, por 'The Apprentice' ('La historia de Trump')
MEJOR REPARTO:
- 'Anora'
- 'The Apprentice'
- 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido')
- 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- 'Kneecap'
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA:
- 'Bird'
- 'Blitz'
- 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- 'Gladiator II'
- 'Hard Truths' ('Mi única familia')
- 'Kneecap'
- 'Lee'
- 'Love Lies Bleeding'
- 'The Outrun'
- 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' ('Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas')
MEJOR DEBUT BRITÁNICO:
- 'Hoard', de Luna Carmoon
- 'Kneecap', de Rich Peppiatt
- 'Monkey Man', de Dev Patel
- 'Santosh', de Sandhya Suri
- 'Sister Midnight', de Karan Kandhari
MEJOR PELÍCULA INFANTIL Y FAMILIAR:
- 'Flow'
- 'Kensuke’s Kingdom' ('El reino de Kensuke')
- 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' ('Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas')
- 'The Wild Robot' ('Robot salvaje')
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE FOTOGRAFÍA.
- Lol Crawley, por 'The Brutalist'
- Stéphane Fontaine, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- Greig Fraser, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos')
- Paul Guilhaume, por 'Emilia Pérez'
- Jarin Blaschke, por 'Nosferatu'
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO:
- Jacqueline Durran', por 'Blitz'
- Arianne Phillips, por 'A Complete Unknown' ('Un completo desconocido')
- Lisy Christl, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- Linda Muir, por 'Nosferatu'
- Paul Tazewell, por 'Wicked'
MEJOR MONTAJE:
- Sean Baker, por 'Anora'
- Nick Emerson, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- Joe Walker, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos')
- Juliette Welfling, por 'Emilia Pérez'
- Julian Ulrichs y Chris Gill, por 'Kneecap'
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:
- Love Larson y Eva Von Bahr, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos')
- Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini y Romain Marietti, por 'Emilia Pérez'
- David White, Traci Loader y Suzanne Stokes-Munton, por 'Nosferatu'
- Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello y Marilyne Scarselli, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia')
- Frances Hannon, Laura Blount y Sarah Nuth, por 'Wicked'
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:
- Daniel Blumberg, por 'The Brutalist'
- Volker Bertelmann, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- Camille y Clément Ducol, por 'Emilia Pérez'
- Robin Carolan, por 'Nosferatu'
- Kris Bowers, por 'The Wild Robot'
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:
- Judy Becker y Patricia Cuccia, por 'The Brutalist'
- Suzie Davies y Cynthia Sleiter, por 'Conclave' ('Cónclave')
- Patrice Vermette y Shane Vieau, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos')
- Craig Lathrop, por 'Nosferatu'
- Nathan Crowley y Lee Sandales por 'Wicked'
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES:
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft y Peter Stubbs, por 'Better Man'
- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer y Rhys Salcombe, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos')
- Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny y Pietro Ponti, por 'Gladiator II'
- Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story y Stephen Unterfranz, por 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
- Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner y Anthony Smith, por 'Wicked'
MEJOR SONIDO:
- John Casali, Paul Cotterell y James Harrison, por 'Blitz'
- Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John y Richard King, por 'Dune: Part Two' ('Dune: Parte dos')
- Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey y Danny Sheehan, por 'Gladiator II'
- Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut y Emmanuelle Villard, por 'The Substance' ('La sustancia')
- Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson y Nancy Nugent Title, por 'Wicked'
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO DE ANIMACIÓN:
- 'Adiós', de José Prats
- 'Mog’s Christmas', de Robin Shaw
- 'Wander to Wonder', de Nina Gantz
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE BRITÁNICO:
- 'The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing', de Theo Panagopoulos
- 'Marion', de Joe Weiland y Finn Constantine
- 'Milk', de Miranda Stern
- 'Rock, Paper, Scissors', de Franz Böhm
- 'Stomach Bug', de Matty Crawford
