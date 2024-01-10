Publican la lista de nominados a los Premios SAG
Los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla se entregarán el 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles y serán transmitidos en vivo por Netflix
- 10
-
Enero
2024
Los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés) se entregarán el 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles y serán transmitidos en vivo por Netflix.
La lista de nominados a la 30a edición anual es la siguiente:
CINE
Mejor elenco
- “American Fiction”.
- “Barbie”.
- “The Color Purple”.
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”.
- “Oppenheimer”.
Mejor actriz
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lilly Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”.
- Margot Robbie, “Barbie”.
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”.
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”.
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”.
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”.
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”.
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”.
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”.
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”.
- Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”.
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”.
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”.
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”.
- Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”.
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”.
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”.
Mejor elenco de dobles
- “Barbie”.
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″.
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”.
- “John Wick: Chapter 4”.
- “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part I”.
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor elenco de drama
- “The Crown”.
- “The Gilded Age”.
- “The Last of Us”.
- “The Morning Show”.
- “Succession”.
Mejor elenco de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”.
- “Barry”.
- “The Bear”.
- “Only Murders in the Building”.
- “Ted Lasso”.
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”.
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”.
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”.
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”.
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”.
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Brian Cox, “Succession”.
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”.
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”.
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”.
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”.
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”.
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”.
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”.
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”.
- Bill Hader, “Barry”.
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”.
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”.
- Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”.
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”.
- Bel Powley, “A Small Light”.
- Ali Wong, “Beef”.
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”.
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”.
- David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”.
- Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”.
- Steven Yeun, “Beef”.
Mejor elenco de dobles
- “Ahsoka”.
- “Barry”.
- “Beef”.
- “The Last of Us”.
- “The Mandalorian”.
Comentarios
Notas Relacionadas
Últimas Noticias
Más Vistas