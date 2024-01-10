Cerrar X
Escena

Publican la lista de nominados a los Premios SAG

Los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla se entregarán el 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles y serán transmitidos en vivo por Netflix

  • 10
  • Enero
    2024

Los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés) se entregarán el 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles y serán transmitidos en vivo por Netflix.

La lista de nominados a la 30a edición anual es la siguiente:

CINE

Mejor elenco

  • “American Fiction”.
  • “Barbie”.
  • “The Color Purple”.
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”.
  • “Oppenheimer”.

Mejor actriz

  • Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lilly Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.
  • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”.
  • Margot Robbie, “Barbie”.
  • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”.

Mejor actor

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”.
  • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”.
  • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”.
  • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”.
  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”.

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”.
  • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”.
  • Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”.
  • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”.
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”.

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”.
  • Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”.
  • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.
  • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”.
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”.

Mejor elenco de dobles

  • “Barbie”.
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″.
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”.
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4”.
  • “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part I”.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco de drama

  • “The Crown”.
  • “The Gilded Age”.
  • “The Last of Us”.
  • “The Morning Show”.
  • “Succession”.

Mejor elenco de comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”.
  • “Barry”.
  • “The Bear”.
  • “Only Murders in the Building”.
  • “Ted Lasso”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”.
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”.
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”.
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”.
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession”.

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Brian Cox, “Succession”.
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”.
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”.
  • Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”.
  • Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”.
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”.
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”.
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”.
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”.
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV

  • Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”.
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”.
  • Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”.
  • Bel Powley, “A Small Light”.
  • Ali Wong, “Beef”.

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV

  • Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”.
  • Jon Hamm, “Fargo”.
  • David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”.
  • Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”.
  • Steven Yeun, “Beef”.

Mejor elenco de dobles

  • “Ahsoka”.
  • “Barry”.
  • “Beef”.
  • “The Last of Us”.
  • “The Mandalorian”.

Comentarios

