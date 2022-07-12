Estos son los nominados al Emmy 2022; Succession lidera

La edición número 74 de los premios Emmy que reconocen a lo mejor de la televisión en los Estados Unidos ya tiene sus nominados y hay muchas sorpresas

En una transmisión Melisa Fumero (Brooklyn 99) y JB Smove (Curb your Enthusiasm) dieron a conocer las categorías en las que nuevamente la serie de HBO Succession se coronó como la más nominada.

La gala de entrega de los 74 Premios Emmy tendrá lugar el próximo 12 de septiembre, mientras que los galardones técnicos (los Creative Arts Emmy Awards) se entregarán en dos ceremonias el 3 y 4 de septiembre.

Los nominados en las categorías principales son:

Mejor Serie Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game"(Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor Serie Comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows(FX)

Mejor Antología o Serie

Dopesick(Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna(Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Mejor Actor en Serie Drama

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Adam Scott ("Severance")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Mejor Actriz en Serie Drama

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Actor Principal en Miniserie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Actriz Principal en Miniserie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor Programa de Variedad

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

"Late Night With Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Mejor Programa de Competencia

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"Lizzo´s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Nailed It!" (Netflix)

"RuPaul´s Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Ted Lasso de Apple es la segunda serie con mayor número de nominaciones tras obtener 20 nominaciones y posteriormente la miniserie de HBO The White Lotus sorprendió tras ser la miniserie más reconocida con 20 nominaciones.

Los nominados de este año n sorprenden del todo, después de ver el gran éxito y aclamo de la series nominadas, sin embargo, siempre habrá algún snub y este año fue el caso de Selena Gómez, quién no recibió una nominación por su papel como Mabel Mora en Only Murders in the Building. También fue el caso de Sadie Sink, quién robó los corazones de todo el público con su papel de Max Mayfield en la cuarta temporada de Stranger Things.

La lista completa de nominados en :https://www.emmys.com/events/74th-emmy-nominations-announcement