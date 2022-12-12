Deslumbran los nominados a los Globos de Oro

Entre las películas que más nominaciones tienen se encuentran The Banshees of Inisherin y Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Los nominados a la 80.ª entrega anual de los Globos de Oro fueron anunciados el lunes por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.



A continuación la lista completa de nominados:

Cine



- Mejor película de drama: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Los Fabelman, Tár y Top Gun: Maverick.



- Mejor película, musical o comedia: Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery y Triangle of Sadness.

- Mejor actriz de drama: Cate Blanchett, por “Tár”; Olivia Colman por “Empire of Light”; Viola Davis por “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas por “Blonde”; y Michelle Williams por “The Fabelmans.”

- Mejor actor de drama: Austin Butler por “Elvis”; Brendan Fraser por “The Whale”; Hugh Jackman por “The Son”; Bill Nighy por “Living”; Jeremy Pope por “The Inspection.”

- Mejor actriz de comedia o musical: Lesley Manville por “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”; Margot Robbie por “Babylon”; Anya Taylor-Joy por “The Menu”; Emma Thompson por “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; y Michelle Yeoh por “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

- Mejor actor de comedia o musical: Diego Calva por “Babylon”; Daniel Craig por “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; Adam Driver por “White Noise”; Colin Farrell por “The Banshees of Inisherin”; y Ralph Fiennes por “The Menu.”



- Actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett por “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Kerry Condon por “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis por “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Dolly de Leon por “Triangle of Sadness”y Carey Mulligan por “She Said.”

- Actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson por “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan por “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brad Pitt por “Babylon”; Ke Huy Quan por “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; y Eddie Redmayne por “The Good Nurse.”



- Película animada: Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro, El Gato con Botas: el último deseo, Red, Inu-Oh y Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

- Película de habla no inglesa: All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave y RRR.



- Mejor guión: Todd Field por “Tár”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert por “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Martin McDonagh por “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley por “Women Talking”; y Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner por “The Fabelmans.”



- Director: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

- Canción original: 'Carolina' de “Where the Crawdads Sing,” musica por Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa,” de “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” musica por Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand,” de “Top Gun: Maverick,” musica por Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice; “Lift Me Up,” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” musica por Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson; y “Naatu Naatu,” de “RRR,” musica por M.M. Keeravani.



- Banda sonora: Carter Burwell por “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Alexandre Desplat por “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; Hildur Guðnadóttir por “Women Talking”; Justin Hurwitz por “Babylon”; y John Williams por “The Fabelmans.”

Televisión

- Mejor serie de drama: Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Ozaru Severance.

- Serie de comedia: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building y Wednesday.



- Serie limitada: Black Bird, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Pam and Tommy, The Dropout y The White Lotus.



- Actriz de serie dramática: Emma D’Arcy por 'House of the Dragon'; Laura Linney por “Ozark”; Imelda Staunton por “The Crown”; Hilary Swank por “Alaska Daily”; y Zendaya,por “Euphoria.”



- Actor de serie dramática: Jeff Bridges, por “The Old Man”; Kevin Costner por “Yellowstone”; Diego Luna por “Andor”; Bob Odenkirk por “Better Call Saul”; y Adam Scott por 'Severance.”



- Actriz de comedia o musical: Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco por “The Flight Attendant”; Selena Gomez por “Only Murders in the Building”; Jenna Ortega por “Wednesday”; y Jean Smart por “Hacks.”



- Actor de comedia o musical: Donald Glover por “Atlanta”; Bill Hader por “Barry”; “Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short por “Only Murders in the Building”; y Jeremy Allen White por “The Bear.”

- Actriz de serie limitada: Jessica Chastain por “George & Tammy”; Julia Garner por “Inventing Anna”; Lily James por “Pam & Tommy”; Julia Roberts por “Gaslit”; y Amanda Seyfried, por “The Dropout.”



- Actor de serie limitada: Taron Egerton por “Black Bird”; Colin Firth por “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield por “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Evan Peters por “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; y Sebastian Stan por “Pam & Tommy.”



- Actriz de reparto musical, comedia o drama: Elizabeth Debicki por “The Crown”; Hannah Einbinder por “Hacks”; Julia Garner por “Ozark”; Janelle James por “Abbott Elementary”; Sheryl Lee Ralph por “Abbott Elementary.”



- Actor de reparto musical, comedia o drama: John Lithgow por “The Old Man”; Jonathan Pryce por “The Crown”; John Turturro por 'Severance”; Tyler James Williams por “Abbott Elementary”; y Henry Winkler por “Barry.”



- Actor de reparto en serie limitada: F. Murray Abraham por “The White Lotus”; Domhnall Gleeson por “The Patient”; Paul Walter Hauser por “Black Bird”; Richard Jenkins por “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; y Seth Rogen por “Pam & Tommy.”



- Actriz de reparto en serie limitada: Jennifer Coolidge por “The White Lotus”; Claire Danes por “Fleishman is in Trouble”; Daisy Edgar-Jones, por “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Niecy Nash por “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; y Aubrey Plaza por “The White Lotus.”



