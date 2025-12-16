Conoce las precandidaturas de los Premios Oscar 2026
La Academia dio a conocer la lista preliminar de preseleccionados rumbo a las nominaciones, en la que 'Frankenstein', destaca en múltiples categorías
Este martes, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la shortlist de los Premios Oscar 2026, un paso importante en el proceso de selección para las nominaciones oficiales.
Para esta edición, "Frankenstein" del mexicano Guillermo del Toro se perfila como una de las favoritas, pues aparece en la mitad de las categorías ya anunciadas, en las que se incluye Reparto, Música, Efectos visuales y Maquillaje y peinado.
La lista oficial con todas las nominaciones para la edición número 98 de los premios más importantes del cine se anunciará el próximo 22 de enero, mientras que el almuerzo de nominados está programado para el 10 de febrero.
La ceremonia de entrega se celebrará el 2 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, para la que el comediante Conan O’Brien será el anfitrión.
¿Qué es la shortlist de los Premios Oscar?
La shortlist se trata de una lista preliminar de preseleccionados publicada por la Academia para algunas categorías.
Las películas que salen en esta shortlist son elegidas en una primera ronda de votaciones entre los miembros de la Academia, pero continúan en la competencia.
Del mismo modo, esta lista preliminar es un paso importante para los preseleccionados, pues, aunque no es garantía de una nominación, los coloca en la mira del público a nivel internacional.
Conoce a las películas publicadas en el shortlist de los Oscar 2026.
Mejor cortometraje de animación
- Autokar
- Butterfly
- Cardboard
- Éiru
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Hurikán
- I Died in Irpin
- The Night Boots
- Playing God
- The Quinta's Ghost
- Retirement Plan
- The Shyness of Trees
- Snow Bear
- The Three Sisters
Mejor casting
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Sirât
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor fotografía
- Ballad of a Small Player
- Bugonia
- Die My Love
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle after Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Sirât
- Song Sung Blue
- Sound of Falling
- Train Dreams
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor largometraje documental
- The Alabama Solution
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Coexistence, My Ass!
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cover-Up
- Cutting through Rocks
- Folktales
- Holding Liat
- Mr. Nobody against Putin
- Mistress Dispeller
- My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow
- The Perfect Neighbor
- Seeds
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- Yanuni
Mejor cortometraje documental
- All the Empty Rooms
- All the Walls Came Down
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Bad Hostage
- Cashing Out
- Chasing Time
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
- Classroom 4
- The Devil Is Busy
- Heartbeat
- Last Days on Lake Trinity
- On Healing Land, Birds Perch
- Perfectly a Strangeness
- Rovina’s Choice
- We Were the Scenery
Mejor largometraje en no habla inglesa
- Argentina, Belén
- Brazil, The Secret Agent”
- France, It Was Just an Accident”
- Germany, Sound of Falling
- India, Homebound
- Iraq, The President’s Cake
- Japan, Kokuho
- Jordan, All That’s Left of You
- Norway, Sentimental Value
- Palestine, Palestine 36
- South Korea, No Other Choice
- Spain, Sirât
- Switzerland, Late Shift
- Taiwan, Left-Handed Girl
- Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor cortometraje
- Ado
- Amarela
- Beyond Silence
- The Boy with White Skin
- Butcher’s Stain
- Butterfly on a Wheel
- Dad’s Not Home
- Extremist
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- Pantyhose
- The Pearl Comb
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- The Alto Knights
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Marty Supreme
- Nuremberg
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor banda sonora
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Bugonia
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Diane Warren: Relentless
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Hedda
- A House of Dynamite
- Jay Kelly
- Marty Supreme
- Nuremberg
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
- Train Dreams
- Tron: Ares
- Truth and Treason
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor canción original
- “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” de Tron: Ares
- “Dear Me” de Diane Warren: Relentless
- “Dream As One” de Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Drive” de F1
- “Dying To Live” de Billy Idol Should Be Dead
- “The Girl In The Bubble” de Wicked: For Good
- “Golden” de KPop Demon Hunters
- “Highest 2 Lowest” de Highest 2 Lowest
- “I Lied To You” de Sinners
- “Last Time (I Seen The Sun)” de Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” de Wicked: For Good
- “Our Love” de The Ballad of Wallis Island
- “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” de Come See Me in the Good Light
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” de Viva Verdi!
- “Train Dreams” de Train Dreams
Mejor sonido
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
- Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
- Superman
- Wicked: For Good
- Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- The Electric State
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
- Superman
- Tron: Ares
- Wicked: For Good
