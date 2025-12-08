Esta es la lista completa de los 'Globos de Oro'

Este lunes 8 de diciembre se anunciaron las nominaciones para la edición número 83 de los Globos de Oro, con One Battle After Another como la gran favorita al obtener nueve menciones.

Le siguen Sentimental Value (ocho), Sinners (siete), Hamnet (seis), además de Frankenstein y Wicked: For Good con cinco cada una.

En las categorías televisivas, The White Lotus domina con seis candidaturas. Adolescence le sigue con cinco, y Only Murders in the Building y Severance con cuatro cada una.

“Wicked: For Good” y una categoría histórica

La película Wicked: For Good logró dos nominaciones para sus protagonistas, Cynthia Erivo y Ariana Grande, además de competir en la categoría de logro cinematográfico y de taquilla.

Allí se enfrenta a títulos como Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, Kpop Demon Hunters, Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning, Sinners, Weapons y Zootopia 2.

Kpop Demon Hunters también compite como mejor largometraje animado, mientras que su canción “Golden” aspira a mejor canción original, siendo una de las pocas que ha llegado al No. 1 durante ocho semanas.

Primeros nominados y dobletes

Un total de 27 artistas recibieron su primera nominación, entre ellos Bill Maher, Dwayne Johnson, Jacob Elordi, Kevin Hart, Michael B. Jordan y Paul Mescal.

Jeremy Allen White, Amanda Seyfried y Jacob Elordi obtuvieron dobles menciones. Además, los tres protagonistas de Only Murders in the Building,Selena Gomez, Steve Martin y Martin Short, volvieron a ser nominados.

Lista completa

Mejor película musical o comedia

“Blue Moon”

“Bugonia”

“Marty Supreme”

“No Other Choice”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle After Another”

Mejor película, drama

Mejor película, drama “Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners” Mejor director de película

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet” Mejor actor — Película, musical/comedia

Timothee Chalomet, “Marty Supreme”

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Mejor actor en una película — drama

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Mejor actriz en una película - drama

Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Mejor guion — Película

Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — “Hamnet”

Jafar Panahi — “It was Just An Accident”

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt — “Sentimental Value”

Paul Thomas Anderson — “One Battle After Another”

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — “Marty Supreme”

Ryan Coogler — “Sinners”

Mejor película de animación

“Arco”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of the Rain

Zootopia 2

Mejor película en idioma extranjero

“It Was Just An Accident”

“No Other Choice”

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor banda sonora original — Película

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”

Hans Zimmer, “F1”

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Kangding Ray, “Sirat”

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Mejor canción original — Película

“Dream as One,” Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Golden,” Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You,” Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

“No Place Like Home,” Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”

“Train Dreams,” Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams”

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

“Sinners”

“Weapons”

“Wicked: For Good”

“Zootopia 2”

Mejor serie de televisión — Drama

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Studio”

Mejor miniserie de televisión

“Adolescence”

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast in Me”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“The Girlfriend”

Mejor actriz – Televisión – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Helen Mirren, “MobLand”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wylie, “The Pitt”

Mejor actriz — Televisión, musical o comedia

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor actriz en una miniserie

Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Mejor actor — Televisión, musical o comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actor de reparto – Televisión

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Mejor actriz de reparto - Televisión

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Hanna Einbinder, “Hacks”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actor de miniserie

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Best comedia stand-up en televisión

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Mejor podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Con nueve menciones, One Battle After Another empata con Barbie y Cabaret como las terceras películas más nominadas de la historia, solo por detrás de Emilia Pérez (10) y Nashville (11).

Fecha de la ceremonia

La edición número 83 de los Globos de Oro se transmitirá el domingo 11 de enero.

La producción estará a cargo de Glenn Weiss y Ricky Kirshner, con Dick Clark Productions al frente del evento.

